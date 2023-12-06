WINTHROP, Mass. (WWLP) – The Winthrop Police Department is investigating after an incident took place during a town meeting on Zoom.

According to the Town of Winthrop, during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting on Zoom, a participant shouted an antisemitic slur, put an image of a swastika on the screen, and gave a Nazi salute during a discussion on the town’s flag-flying policy.

The participant used an ethnic slur that is described by the American Jewish Committee as being used today by white supremacists to belittle Jewish people. This slur is now the subject of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Winthrop Police Department, state and federal law enforcement partners, and the Town of Winthrop.

“During a civic discussion on the flying of flags on town property, an individual seized the meeting to use it as a platform for hate speech and to display symbols of hate, intimidation, and Nazism,” said Town Council President Letterie. “We condemn this act and all acts of hatred in or around our community, and we will always call out and condemn hatred in all its forms. There is no place for it here in Winthrop.”

“Winthrop has shown its true nature in the recent past when we banded together as a community of support and caring in the aftermath of a racially-motivated double murder in 2021. We came together then and we will always come together in unity to condemn hatred and intolerance and to fight fear and intimidation,” said Town Manager Marino.

“The Winthrop Police Department is actively investigating this incident as a hate crime,” Chief Delehanty said. “We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community. There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere.”