Police investigate a rumored school violence threat in Ludlow High School

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police investigated a rumor of school violence involving Ludlow High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the detective bureau initiated an investigation to identify the source, and determine the credibility, of the rumor. Ludlow High School cooperated with Ludlow Police Department and was able to trace the rumor back to the source.

Police didn’t specify what type of threat was rumored but said their investigation didn’t find that an actual threat existed. Police also said they identified the student responsible for the rumor. Police did not release the student’s identity.