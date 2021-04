ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ansonia Monday morning.

Police say that at around 7 a.m., there was a shooting involving a Derby police officer on Division Street. at Water Avenue and Clifton Street.

The Connecticut State Police is assisting in the investigation.

Detectives from WDMCS are headed to the town of Ansonia to assist in the investigation of an OIS. No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided once available. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 26, 2021

