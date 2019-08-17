Police respond to a shooting on Farragut St. in Springfield early Saturday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Farragut Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The officers heard gunshots and found one person suffering a gunshot wound. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Detectives Unit is looking into what led up to this shooting.