WALLINGFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Just 12 hours before the police officer shot and killed an armed suspect in Hartford, there was another officer-involved shooting in Wallingford.

This shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday at 132 North Airline Road. Wallingford Police have not said what led to that shooting or if anyone was injured.

North Airline Road will be closed from number 100 through its intersection with Pauline Court until further notice, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

This investigation is also being handled by the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.