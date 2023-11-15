HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Three people were shot in Hartford Tuesday night.

Hartford police were called to Main Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Then Police said that a local hospital reported a third gunshot victim, who arrived by a private vehicle. The victim was also identified as a man in his 20s.

There is no word yet on their conditions on Wednesday morning. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.