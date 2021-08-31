Police find gunshot victim in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield and East Longmeadow are investigating after a man was found shot in East Longmeadow Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a report of shots fired on Gilman Street at around 9:40 a.m. The East Longmeadow police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in town. The man’s condition is not yet known but he was brought to Baystate Health.

MAP: Gilman Street in Springfield

This is an active investigation by Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau. 22News found several police officers at the Big Y plaza in East Longmeadow.

