Police find gunshot victim in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield and East Longmeadow are investigating after a man was found shot in East Longmeadow Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a report of shots fired on Gilman Street at around 9:40 a.m. The East Longmeadow police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in town. The man’s condition is not yet known but he was brought to Baystate Health.
MAP: Gilman Street in Springfield
This is an active investigation by Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau. 22News found several police officers at the Big Y plaza in East Longmeadow.