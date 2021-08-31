Police find gunshot victim in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield and East Longmeadow are investigating after a man was found shot in East Longmeadow Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a report of shots fired on Gilman Street at around 9:40 a.m. The East Longmeadow police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in town. The man’s condition is not yet known but he was brought to Baystate Health.

This is an active investigation by Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau. 22News found several police officers at the Big Y plaza in East Longmeadow.