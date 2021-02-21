Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Magic Lantern Bar around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Facebook post for the Monson Police Department, police were notified of the shooting early Sunday afternoon, by customers who were at the bar when the shooting happened.

Bar management is not cooperating with Police at this time. Anyone who can offer information is asked to contact the Monson Police Department. The Monson Police Department phone number is (413) 267-5136.

The State Police Detective Unit is also investigating.

