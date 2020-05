HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating after shell casings were found in the area of Dwight and Linden Streets Wednesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, detectives were called to the area at 6:45 p.m. for a report of shell casings on the ground. When they arrived they located 14 9 MM spent shell casings in the street.

Albert said police didn’t receive any reports of gunfire in the area and detectives are investigating.