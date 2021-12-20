Police investigating after gunshot victim located on Mill Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are investigating after a report of shots fired on Mill Street in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:45 p.m. officers were called to the area of 0-100 Mill Street for a ShotSpotter activation. An adult man suffering from a gunshot was found and taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

