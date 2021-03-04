Police investigating after man shot on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition following a shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Thursday night, according to police.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting on the 700 block of Belmont Avenue before 7 p.m.

A man was located suffering from a serious gunshot wound, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.