Police investigating after man shot on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition following a shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Thursday night, according to police. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting on the 700 block of Belmont Avenue before 7 p.m.  

A man was located suffering from a serious gunshot wound, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. 

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating. 

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.

