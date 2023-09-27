HADDAM, CT. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an alleged dog training scheme after a North Reading woman said a trainer lied to her after the dog died in the trainers care.

The woman reported that her three-year-old French Bulldog was missing on September 16th. Investigators found that the dog had already been dead for nearly two weeks at that time.

The dog was in the care of a trainer in Haddam, Connecticut who allegedly sent photos to the owner after it had already died.

The trainer is now charged with making false or misleading statements to police. Four other dogs were returned to their owners during the investigation.