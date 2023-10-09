GRANBY, CT. (WWLP) – Granby, Connecticut Police are investigating after a passenger in a truck allegedly threatened to poison a group of children on Friday.

Several people in a pick-up truck approached a group of children at a Cumberland Farms gas station around 2:50 p.m. while they were walking through the parking lot, according to the Granby CT Police Department.

One of the passengers in the truck told the children to get in the truck, or he would poison them.

No one was injured and the police are searching for this style truck below as part of their investigation. The vehicle was described as a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates. The truck was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

The passenger who allegedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned man, in his late 20’s – 30s, having either a dark beard or goatee, and was wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.