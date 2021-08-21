Police investigating another drive-by shooting on Homestead Ave in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time this week, the Holyoke Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Homestead Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Holyoke Police Department Captain Moriarty, at around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired on Homestead Avenue. Police determined it was another drive-by shooting after several 9mm casings were found. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday officers were also called to Homestead Avenue for reports of shots fired. In that shooting, a house and vehicle were damaged by gunfire, and 12 shell casings and projectiles consistent with those from an AK 47 Style rifle platform were found.

The investigation is being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (413) 322-6900, or Text-A-Tip to 274637.