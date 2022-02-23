SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at 8 p.m. on Friday, police were called to Locust Street after a report of an armed robbery at Metro by T-Mobile.

The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The investigation is ongoing and nobody is in custody as of this time.