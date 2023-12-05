CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police are conducting an investigation at Chicopee High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chicopee High School, several officers and detectives are securing the area of the high school. Police say there is no threat to the public and no injuries are reported.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route. No additional details were released at this time. 22News will update this story as soon as additional information is provided.