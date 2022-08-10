ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police are investigating after a body was found in a gazebo near the town hall on Wednesday morning.

Police said that just after 2:30 a.m., a pedestrian saw a male victim in the gazebo adjacent to the town hall on Enfield Street. The pedestrian told police that they suspected the man was dead when they saw him and approached the gazebo to check. After this, they called for Enfield police.

When police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim was dead in the gazebo.

Officials stated that this is now classified as a homicide investigation. No suspects have been caught at this time, and officers have not identified the victim.

Police are asking people to avoid parking in the upper parking area of the town hall and gazebo area. They said they expect to be on the scene until at least midday on Wednesday.

The State Police Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation, according to Enfield officials. Police have asked that if there are any witnesses to this crime or if anyone has any information, they contact the Enfield police department.

News 8 will continue to develop this breaking story.