NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to reports of bomb threats at three different Jewish temples across Massachusetts on Sunday, including one right here in western Massachusetts.

Calls came to police from synagogues in Needham, Hingham, and Northampton. Northampton police said they were alerted just before noon that Florence Congregational Church had received an email alleging there was a bomb inside the building.

The church is home to a Jewish synagogue. According to Northampton police, the threatening email came in around the same time as other threats received at the synagogues in Hingham and Needham.

All three temples were evacuated. Police swept the synagogues, and gave the all safe after nothing was found.

Police are now investigating who may have made these bomb threats.

According to the anti-defamation League, there’s been a 400 percent increase in anti-Semitic attacks since Hamas’s attack on Israel.