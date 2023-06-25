SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Temple and School Streets that occurred on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation and found two adult men gunshot victims in the area of Temple and School Streets.

Both of the victims were sent to Baystate Medical Center, where one died from his injuries. This incident is believed to not be related to the Spring Street shooting.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting. It is asked that if you have any information about the incident, call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.