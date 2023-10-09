CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police, along with the Chelsea Police Department is investigating a shooting, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, the Chelsea Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation around Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground at the corner of Congress and Shurtleff Street with gunshot injuries.

The man, 23-year-old Santos David Canizales, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries.

This shooting is being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the Chelsea Police Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.