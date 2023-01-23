SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot on Main Street in Indian Orchard early Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:05 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Main Street. An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information, call Springfield Police at 413-787-6355
or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating.