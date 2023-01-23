SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot on Main Street in Indian Orchard early Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:05 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Main Street. An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating.