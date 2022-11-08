SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

At around 1.35 a.m. police were called to the area of the 0-100 block of Walden Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit, along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text a tip to phone number 274637 with the word solve and the information.