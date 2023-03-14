EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Easthampton on Tuesday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, Easthampton police were called to a home on Culdaff Street at around 3:10 a.m. where a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. The 23-year-old man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died due to his injuries.

The suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested on a single count of murder in connection with his death. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Wednesday.