Police investigating home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a home invasion in the city’s Belmont Heights neighborhood.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News two suspects with guns went into a home on Euclid Avenue around 1:00 p.m. and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Walsh said the victim was not hurt.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is still looking into what happened.

