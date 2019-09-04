Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
Police investigating home invasion in Springfield

Crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a home invasion in the city’s Belmont Heights neighborhood.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News two suspects with guns went into a home on Euclid Avenue around 1:00 p.m. and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Walsh said the victim was not hurt.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is still looking into what happened.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

