CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a reported incident on Springfield Street Tuesday night.

22News sent crews to Springfield Street where there were reports of heavy police presence in the area. The street looked to be blocked off and police were seen in the area. 22News spoke with Chicopee Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne who told 22News that officers are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a business on Springfield Street and that the suspect left before police arrived.

No further information was given.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.