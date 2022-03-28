LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a stone monument in town Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Ludlow Police Department, on Friday, March 25, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a person approached a Ludlow Police officer in the area of Church and Center Streets and reported that the stone monument at that intersection had been damaged by a tractor-trailer.

The officer was told that a white truck with red lettering was having issues making a turn from Center Street which caused the truck to reverse three separate times, running over a stop sign, street signs, and hitting the monument, knocking a large part of it off the top and dislodging it from the base.

The on-site police investigation found that tire tracks in the area determined the truck was attempting an illegal turn onto Church Street from Center Street. This is the second monument that’s more than 100 years old to be damaged by a vehicle in less than a year.

The Department of Public Works was notified of the damage and Ludlow Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information they believe could support the ongoing investigation is asked to call 413-583-8305.