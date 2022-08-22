SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:45 a.m. officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 0-100 block of Longhill Street. The person was located and provided first aid. The adult man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously tect a tip to CRIMES (274637) type the word SOLVE and your tip.