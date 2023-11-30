MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday morning in Marlborough.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Marlborough Police received a call of a shooting at a home on Rice Street around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two women and a child outside who told them their roommate had been shot inside the home.

Police found the 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation revealed the two had been in a relationship. Tuesday night, the man allegedly threatened the woman while they were at his house. The woman returned to her home Wednesday morning but around 10:05 a.m., the man forced his way into the home through a window and threatened her again before shooting her and then himself.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State and Marlborough Police are still investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.