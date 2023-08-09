WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in West Hartford.

According to WTNH, the officer had some injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say that another person was hit during the incident and was taken to the hospital where they died.

This person was shot and killed by an officer. Police have not provided details on the nature of the investigation or what led up to the shooting.

The names of the officer involved and the person who was shot have not yet been released.