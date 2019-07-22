1  of  3
Police investigating officer’s social media threat against AOC

by: WSDU's Tammy Estwick

(WDSU) A Louisiana police officer is under an internal investigation after suggesting on social media that Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.

Officer Charlie Rispoli’s Facebook post said, “This vile idiot needs a round … And I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

The police department where Rispoli is employed said he had just finished training that was supposed to make officers more careful about what they post on social media.

The police chief said they don’t condone this kind of behavior, and he’s surprised this happened, given all the training officers have received.

In addition to the internal investigation, the department is also looking into additional training of its officers.

