PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with robbing Mavis Tire Thursday night.

According to Pittsfield Police Captain Gary Traversa, at around 7:48 p.m. officers were called to Mavis Tire on Merrill Road for the report of an unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, officers

learned that a person entered the business, accessed a restricted area without authorization, and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police state that no weapon was displayed during the incident. If you witnessed anything regarding this incident or have any information you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your

message to TIP411 (847411).