Police investigating several breaking and entering incidents in Florence

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department are investigating several breaking and entering incidents in the Florence area.

Northampton Police Chief Jody D. Kasper told 22News, around 6:13 a.m. Tuesday the suspect allegedly entered through a window and stole a small amount of money on Orchard Electric at 210 Florence Road.

Chief Kasper also said, on Monday night officers discovered a front window that was smashed at Ballin Eye Center on 269 Locust Street after receiving a call of a strange sound.

Officers determined that someone allegedly threw a piece of cement through the glass and likely got scared prior to entering the business.

On July 22, officers, detectives, and members of the Crime Scene Services Unit were called to Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on 178 Pine Street for a report of a breaking and entering incident. Chief Kasper says a small amount of money was stolen.

Anyone in the Florence area who hears or sees anything suspicious is asked to call Northampton Police at 413-587-1100.