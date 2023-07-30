SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning on Leyfred Terrace.
According to the Watch Commander’s office, juveniles were involved in the shooting, and crews are there investigating the incident.
No other information has been released at this time. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
