SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after two men were shot on Massachusetts Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.