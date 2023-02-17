CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Providence Street Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Providence Street on Thursday after shell casings were found on the road. Chicopee police located the shell casings as well as damage to a nearby vehicle that may have been caused by gunfire. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with surveillance cameras to check their footage for anything suspicious. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.