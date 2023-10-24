SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a house on Longhill Street on Tuesday.
According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, Troopers are executing a search warrant at 301 Longhill Street in Springfield due to it being a suspected marijuana grow house.
The investigation is ongoing, and 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.