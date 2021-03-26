Police investigating suspicious death in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police departments are investigating a suspicious death in Adams.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney Director of Communications Andrew McKeever, detectives were called to 1 East Hoosac Street for what early evidence suggests appears to be an isolated incident.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Adams Police, North Adams Police, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office all assisted with the investigation.

McKeever said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in the coming days to determine the manner and cause of the death and confirm the identity of the person.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information about the incident contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is not releasing any further details at this time because they are still investigating.