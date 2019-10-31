Police investigating unattended death at UMass Amherst

1  of  2
AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – UMass Police were called to the McGuirk Stadium at UMass Amherst Wednesday night where they found a student dead inside a car.

David C. Vaillancourt, Associate Vice-Chancellor and Interim-Dean of students at UMass Amherst told 22News, Erick Kang’Ethe, a junior in Computer Engineering passed away Wednesday night.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey said, “the death is non-criminal in nature and no foul play is suspected.”

University of Massachusetts Amherst spokesperson Mary Dettloff also said there is no ongoing public safety concern.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Erick’s family and friends.  The Student Loss and Remembrance page will be updated with any arrangements that the family wishes to share with the University.”

-David C. Vaillancourt, Associate Vice-Chancellor and Interim-Dean of students at UMass Amherst

UMass Police, the Amherst Fire Department, Hadley Fire Department, area hazardous materials units and Massachusetts State Police all assisted with the incident. State Police are still investigating the death.

