HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Appleton Street in downtown Holyoke Friday morning.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. John Monaghan, a man died due to gunshot wounds on Appleton Street between Maple and Chestnut Streets.

Our 22News crew could see a section of the street taped-off, and Holyoke police officers placing evidence markers in the area. State troopers and personnel from the sheriff’s department could be seen in the area as well.

The investigation is being conducted by Holyoke Police Department’s Detective Bureau along with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.