Gunshot victim found on Chestnut and Carew Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Chestnut Street and Carew Street in Springfield on Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Carew Street and Chestnut Street around 11:25 a.m. where they located a gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Our 22News crew could see police tape and several evidence markers set up at the corner of Chestnut Street and Carew Street. We could also see officers walking in and out of a commercial building at the corner. The intersection is currently blocked-off.