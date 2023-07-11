SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an ongoing investigation taking place at a home near the intersection of Dexter and Knox Streets in Springfield on Tuesday.

Our 22News crews could see that the Springfield police and fire departments are conducting an investigation and that crews are in white hazmat suits bringing pots of plants out from inside a home. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, no information is being released at this time.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.

