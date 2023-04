SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department was called to a disturbance on the corner of King Street and Hancock Street Thursday night.

There was a disturbance on the corner of King Street and Hancock Street around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. It appears that a number of shots had been fired.

The Springfield Police have not released any other information at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.