SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Locust Street in Springfield on Saturday after entering an unattended car at a gas station.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 0-100 block of Locust Street for a Shotspotter activation.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy in a gas station parking lot with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was sent to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the 16-year-old got into the driver’s seat of an unattended vehicle at the gas station. The driver observed this and shot the boy. The driver got into the vehicle and drove away from the incident.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.