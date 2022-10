ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police are investigating a shooting in the area of Church Street Tuesday morning.

According to the police department on Facebook, shots were fired in the area of Church Street west of Alden Avenue. Police are saying this is not an active shooter situation as stated by some social media reports. There are no reported injuries.

MAP: Church Street in Enfield

The Enfield Police Department is conducting the investigation.