Police involved shooting in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have confirmed that a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper shot a suspect after they say a man refused to comply with orders while pointing a weapon at them.

The incident stemmed from an initial call regarding a robbery.

According to a police affidavit, police were dispatched on Sunday to a residence in Lanesboro where a man reported that Edward Bentler came to his residence in search of drugs. Bentler allegedly fled the scene in a green truck after assaulting the caller and stealing a rifle.

An ex-girlfriend of Bentler’s called authorities after the initial investigation to report that Bentler had come to her residence and stole her truck earlier on Sunday. The truck was described as a green Ford F-150.

Bentler was charged with felony aggravated assault, robbery and other related charges. A warrant for his arrest was filed.

On Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene of a vehicle crash on Harmony Road in Hallstead, Susquehanna County. It was reported to them that the driver was standing outside of the vehicle holding a rifle. Officials identified the driver as Bentley.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Bentler was outside of the vehicle pointing a rifle in the direction of the troopers. Officials say he refused to comply with numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon.

A trooper then fired his weapon striking the Bentler. He was treated on scene before being transported to a hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

