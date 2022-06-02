ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A stolen vehicle was recovered after police were called to a catalytic converter theft at Costco Wednesday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers were called to Costco located on Freshwater Blvd. in which a blue Infiniti was the suspected vehicle involved in a catalytic converter theft. The car took off westbound speeding on Elm Street when officers arrived in the area.

Police used a device to deflate the tires under the vehicle as it entered I-91 south at exit 48. The vehicle kept going past other vehicles posing a threat to the public. In accordance with the statewide pursuit policy, officers deactivated their emergency lights and sirens.

The surrounding police departments were notified of the vehicle that was reported stolen earlier Wednesday. Shortly after, the East Windsor police found the vehicle at Walmart with a flat tire. Police seized the vehicle awaiting approval for a search warrant for evidence of catalytic converter thefts.

Police are reminding the community to report suspicious activity.

