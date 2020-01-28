Police looking for information after dog was struck, injured by car in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run on Sodom Street Tuesday morning.

According to the Granville Police Department, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., a car struck a dog and didn’t stop or call the police, as required.

Police say the dog is severely injured and the vehicle sustained damage to its front lights and front bumper.

According to the Massachusetts State Legislature, the law states, “the operator of a motor vehicle that strikes and injures or kills a dog or cat shall forthwith report such an accident to the owner or custodian of said dog or cat or to a police officer in the town wherein such accident has occurred.”

Read the full details of the law below:

Massachusetts Law: Motor vehicles; striking, injuring or killing dogs or cats

“The operator of a motor vehicle that strikes and injures or kills a dog or cat shall forthwith report such an accident to the owner or custodian of said dog or cat or to a police officer in the town wherein such accident has occurred. A violation of this section shall be punished by a fine of not more than $100 for a first offense or not more 10 days in a house of corrections and a fine of $500 and the cost of medical expenses, not to exceed $2,500, imprisonment in a house of correction for not more than 6 months or both such fine and cost and imprisonment for a second and subsequent offense. Nothing in this section shall preclude a civil cause of action including, but not limited to medical expenses, by the aggrieved party. “

If you have any information or video of the street from that time you are asked to contact the Granville Police Department at 413-357-8572.