Police looking for information involving stolen jet skis from a residence in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking for information regarding jet ski’s and a trailer that were stolen from a residents home Sunday night.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, around midnight a white SUV was seen, on surveillance cameras from the resident and businesses off Route 131, heading towards Route 20 with the trailer and jet skis in tow.

If you have any information in regards to this incident you are asked to contact Officer Hillary Murray at 508-347-2525 ext. 315.

