Police looking for man accused of trying to break into Easthampton home

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Easthampton are looking for a man accused of trying to break into a home Monday morning.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, officers were called to the area of Everett and Parsons Streets at 8 a.m. for a report of an attempted break-in.

Police said the man was scared off by the homeowner, but police are looking in the area with K9 Gino and drones.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man who is 5’9″ tall, wearing sunglasses and a gray shirt, and has longer hair.

This is a developing story, 22News will provide updates as they become available.