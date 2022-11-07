CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

The driver of the vehicle was involved in a hit and run with another vehicle on Friday and was last seen in the Burnett Road area, according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department. Police believe the vehicle is a Chevy Equinox, and are looking for license plate information. Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne told 22News no one was injured in the accident.

Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information about this vehicle, police are asking you to contact Chicopee Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.