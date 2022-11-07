CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

The driver of the vehicle was involved in a hit and run with another vehicle on Friday and was last seen in the Burnett Road area, according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department. Police believe the vehicle is a Chevy Equinox, and are looking for license plate information. Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne told 22News no one was injured in the accident.

  • Chicopee Police Department
If you have any information about this vehicle, police are asking you to contact Chicopee Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.